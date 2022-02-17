WATCH NOW: Aggies unveil new research complex

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's new research complex is already a landmark on East Market street. Now it is coming to life.
Hundreds of people, including students, staff, and officials like Gov. Roy Cooper, attended a ribbon-cutting on Thursday at the new Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex.
The university received $90 million for the project from a $2 billion statewide bond package passed by North Carolina voters in 2016.
Cooper, who also visited the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro earlier that day, cheered "Aggie Pride" with the crowd and praised the school's chancellor, for whom the university's trustees named the building.
Martin has held many roles at A&T but his earliest included studying and later teaching engineering.
"As you can possibly imagine, this is a very emotional moment for me personally, and certainly for our family," Martin said at the grand opening.
Workers finished constructing the 130,000-square-foot building in September, according to Robin Coger, dean of the College of Engineering. Faculty and staff started moving into the building in December and that process is still ongoing, she said.
Senior biomedical engineering major Simone Josey was one of the students helping out with Thursday's event.
Josey hopes she might get to do biomedical engineering research in the new facility as a master's student next year.
"I'm really excited," she said.
She is trying to lay the foundation for a future that could also include going to medical school, becoming a gynecologist, opening her own women's health center, and designing new or better gynecological devices — she's already got some ideas for those.
Following the ribbon-cutting, A&T opened the new building, which most students had not yet seen, for tours.
Coger led a group of leaders and media through the facility, showing off a variety of new laboratories and a makerspace, as well as faculty and staff offices, common spaces and the building's three classrooms.
Senior Richard McKee and graduate student Lowell Welburn are both working with mechanical engineering research professor Sun Yi to conduct robot-related research, and they are loving their lab space in the new complex, which McKee said has more room for equipment and makes him feel inspired.
He said they are working on starting up some research comparing the stability of the dog-like four-legged robot with the new bipedal robot that Welburn had stomping around the lab as a demonstration for the tour guests.
Yi said the building pulls together researchers from different branches of engineering and from computer science, which he said is great for robotics work, which connects to many disciplines.
"We are all mixed together," he said. "It's easy to collaborate."
