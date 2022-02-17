WATCH NOW: Aggies unveil new research complex

Senior biomedical engineering major Simone Josey was one of the students helping out with Thursday's event.

Josey hopes she might get to do biomedical engineering research in the new facility as a master's student next year.

"I'm really excited," she said.

She is trying to lay the foundation for a future that could also include going to medical school, becoming a gynecologist, opening her own women's health center, and designing new or better gynecological devices — she's already got some ideas for those.

Following the ribbon-cutting, A&T opened the new building, which most students had not yet seen, for tours.

Coger led a group of leaders and media through the facility, showing off a variety of new laboratories and a makerspace, as well as faculty and staff offices, common spaces and the building's three classrooms.

Senior Richard McKee and graduate student Lowell Welburn are both working with mechanical engineering research professor Sun Yi to conduct robot-related research, and they are loving their lab space in the new complex, which McKee said has more room for equipment and makes him feel inspired.