WATCH NOW: Ballots for Guilford County voters include big bond request for school construction

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is asking voters to approve a referendum on Tuesday so commissioners can borrow $1.7 billion, in the form of bonds, to pay for school construction.

At the same time, voters are being asked to approve a one-quarter cent sales tax increase that commissioners have said they want to use to help pay for the cost of servicing the debt for that school construction.

According to the school district and county, the money would help to rebuild 18 existing schools, fully renovate 18 existing schools, construct three new schools on new sites, deliver over $363 million in safety and technology upgrades at all schools, and provide some major repairs at some additional schools. Rebuilding Page and Southern high schools are among the biggest potential projects.

The district’s prioritization list also includes two transportation and maintenance hubs.

For voters who paid attention in November 2020, the referendums for Tuesday’s ballot should seem familiar.

The county that year asked voters to approve a $300 million bond for school construction and to also approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase.

Voters overwhelming supported the bond request with nearly three-fourths of votes cast in favor. However, they voted down the increase to the sales tax, with about two-thirds of voters against it.

School and county leaders see passage of this $1.7 billion bond referendum as another step toward fulfilling a plan that’s meant to address deficient buildings and school crowding and underuse, among other goals.

They’ve won endorsements from community leaders like High Point University President Nido Qubein, developer and businessman Andy Zimmerman, the Rev. Frank Thomas of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Rabbi Andy Koren of Temple Emanuel.

Meanwhile, more critics have emerged this time around, even among some supporters of the last school bond referendum, such as Alan Branson.

The former commissioner, who is seeking an at-large seat on the board this year, said it’s too much money for one referendum and he doesn’t agree with plans to rebuild Southern High School, given money previously spent on the current building.

Matthew Kuennen, a Republican school board candidate, also said he thinks $1.7 billion is too much for voters to authorize all at once. He prefers breaking it up into smaller chunks for voters to consider authorizing at each mid-term election. That way, he said, voters can watch as construction takes place, and consider not authorizing the next chunk if they are dissatisfied with how the money is being spent.

For now, there’s not a lot of construction yet to see from the $300 million bond, save the demolition of the old Peeler elementary school to make way for the new one.

When that bond passed in November 2020, Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry, who was also the district’s chief of operations at the time, said she aimed to have most of the work completed within five years. Progress estimates the school district shared earlier this year suggested that’s still doable, given 2024 completion dates they estimated for seven of the eight projects and the full renovation of Archer Elementary expected in 2025.

District leaders have said that prior to getting shovels in the ground they have had to go through such processes as getting formal authorization for the projects from commissioners, seeking and hiring a project management firm, bidding out the design work, and working with architects on the school designs.

Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston and other members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners have been touring some of the schools that would see rebuilds or renovations if the bonds pass.

Earlier this month he visited Allen Middle School in Greensboro where principal Dwayne Jordan showed him some of the challenges the school has faced, from some leaking ceilings to air-conditioning issues to a staff bathroom that is prone to clogging.

Several years ago an outside consulting group conducted a study of the school district’s facilities and rated about 20% of its buildings as excellent, 34% good or fair and 47% as poor or unsatisfactory. Allen is among the schools rated unsatisfactory.

Alston said he started doing the tours after visiting Smith High School for a “Principal for a Day” event. Seeing conditions there, he said, made him want to visit other schools in disrepair, and to bring community attention to them.

The county needs to step up, he said, to provide both more annual maintenance funding for the schools and also money for construction projects, such as the planned full renovation of Allen Middle and the schools that would be addressed in the 2022 school bond.

Teachers and students, he said, don’t deserve to be distracted by issues like heat that’s not working, ceilings that are leaking, or wood that’s rotting.

“They are trying to survive at the same time they are trying to learn, and that’s not a good position to put our kids in,” he said. “We can do better than that.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

