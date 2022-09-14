WATCH NOW: Bilingual staffing among issues discussed at Latinx Education Summit in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — When leaders of the North Carolina nonprofit LatinxEd first scoped the auditorium of The Conference Center at Guilford Technical Community College, they wondered how they could fill it.

That ended up not being an issue for the group’s sold-out 2022 Latinx Education Summit, which was expected to bring together nearly 300 leaders and educators from across the state on Wednesday and Thursday. The summit was the first in-person statewide education conference for the group, which was founded in 2018.

LatinxEd Co-Founder Ricky Hurtado said the location appealed to the group because of the educational setting at GTCC, the increased work the Chapel Hill-based group has been doing in the Triad, and because of the central location for people across North Carolina.

That recent work in the Triad, he said, includes training for Guilford County Schools principals and administrators, and virtual college advising for local students and counselors.

Leaders kicked off the summit on Wednesday with a “State of Latinx Education” recap of the group’s recent listening tour.

“There are themes that kept coming up as part of this conversation, one of which was this chronic disinvestment in Latinx education which does not come as a surprise if you are in this field or working in our schools right now,” Hurtado said. “And what we mean by this is really the reality of the difficulties of not just recruiting staff like interpreters, translators and other support staff in our schools, but also the funding and the prioritization of these positions as a key tool to make sure we are engaging with families across North Carolina.”

Hurtado shared the example of a parent who spoke for the listening tour saying it was their dream that there could be one person at their child’s school who could speak to that parent in Spanish.

“While we are facing an educator crisis right now and a shortage of teachers, we also have to recognize that the support staff is desperately needed if we want to see the outcomes that we want to see to make sure that every child has the same opportunity in North Carolina,” he said.

Both Hurtado and The Innovation Project CEO Sharon Contreras pointed out that failure to invest in multilingual support staff can also lead to teachers forced into the roles of interpreters for their schools.

“That drives Ms. Ramos out of the classroom,” Contreras said.

Contreras, the former Guilford County Schools superintendent and keynote speaker for the event, took part in an onstage dialog with LatinxEd’s other co-founder, Executive Director Elaine Townsend Utin, about leadership and equity.

Among other topics, Contreras spoke about how Guilford County Schools had set aside part of its federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars for “deep community work” such as expanding broadband access.

“We could not just focus on the children but we had to focus on the families and communities,” she said, crediting Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene for commitment to equity and community building.

In addition to highlighting challenges, LatinxEd’s opening presentation also spotlighted programs and organizations across the state that the group feels are making a difference. That included a couple in Guilford County: The Sunrise-Amanecer Mental Health Clinic and UNCG’s four-day on campus program for high school juniors. The UNCG program “encourages Latinx students to attend college by increasing their awareness of higher education and showing that it is well within their reach,” according to its website.