Watch now: College commencements will be held in May. Here's the schedule for local schools.

After canceling commencement a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local colleges and universities will once again hold in-person graduation ceremonies — lots of them — starting next week.

Most schools have made several changes to commencement to provide a socially distanced experience. Ceremonies in some cases will be held over multiple days. Some institutions have picked new and larger venues to give graduates and their families plenty of room to spread out.

Most schools also cut back on the number of friends-and-family tickets issued to each graduate. UNCG and N.C. A&T, for instance, whose commencements are usually open to the general public, gave each graduate just two commencement tickets this year.

Most local colleges and universities will require graduates and guests to wear face coverings. Ceremonies to be held outside will take place rain or shine because schools lack indoor venues to accommodate a socially-distanced crowd. Some schools will honor the class of 2020 that missed commencement last May.

Don't worry if you can't attend: Local schools plan to livestream their commencement ceremonies on their websites.

Here are the 2021 commencement plans for each local college and university, with schools listed in order by the dates of their ceremonies: