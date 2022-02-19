WATCH NOW: Designs unveiled for new school in East Greensboro on site hit by tornado

"There were people in the audience who cried," she said. "They remembered the tornado, the day of the tornado and cried when they saw this. They also remembered the schools were in terrible shape before the tornado and are just overwhelmed by what they are seeing."

That 2018 storm hit on a Sunday, so there weren't any children in the buildings at the time, but the damage and mess of the storm forced the district to relocate students and staff to other schools. Instead of trying to repair the aging buildings that already had problems before the tornado, leaders eventually opted to start planning for replacement as part of a larger facilities master plan for the whole district.

Architects and school leaders are now working together on designs for the eight construction projects slated to be completed as part of the first phase of that master plan. Most are also tentatively scheduled for completion in April 2024.

The county is borrowing to pay for the projects by selling bonds. Voters gave the county the go-ahead for the first round of projects in 2020 and will consider another round of bonds for additional projects on the ballot this May.