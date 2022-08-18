 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders

On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.

Leaders with Guilford County Schools and A&T, and family members of the A&T (or Greensboro) Four, took part in the ceremony.

The A&T Four Middle College is an all-male public high school on A&T’s campus.

Students have the opportunity to take university classes at A&T and earn up to two years of college credit.

Middle College at NC A&T renamed for A&T Four to honor sit-in movement
