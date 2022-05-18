WATCH NOW: "Get the bulldozers" Guilford commissioners chairman tells school district, after bond referendum passes

GREENSBORO — Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said Wednesday that he and other members on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners are ready to issue bonds to support $1.7 billion in much-needed construction for schools.

“Go forward,” Alston told district leaders during a news conference Wednesday at Hairston Middle School. “Bring the plans. Get the architects. Get the general contractors. Get the bulldozers. Let’s start building our schools the way that they should be for our children.”

Alston’s remarks came after residents voted Tuesday to authorize the commissioners to issue bonds up to that amount, while also voting down a sales tax increase that could’ve helped pay for the construction debt.

Alston said that the failure of the sales tax vote won’t be an obstacle to commissioners issuing the bonds. Alston also praised voters for supporting what he believes is the largest school bond referendum in state history.

In a phone interview earlier Wednesday, Alston explained that county commissioners won’t need to raise property tax rates to pay for the school bond debt because the county is gaining so much more in property taxes due to a recent county-wide property reevaluation.

With property values rising, the county should receive about $92 million more per year annually, Alston said. Paying the bond debt, he explained, is expected to take an average of about $50 million per year.

Alston said he would be interested in putting a sales tax increase before voters again, especially if the county can specify that it will use the proceeds for paying off the construction debt.

While school district leaders certainly aren’t ready to “get the bulldozers” for the $1.7 billion in projects, they said Wednesday they have plans to move fast on some of the early preparations.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said administrators are readying for three major agenda items related to the bond construction projects for the next school board meeting, most likely to be held on May 31. The district’s chief operating officer will present a proposed list of projects for school board members to consider and send to county commissioners before those members meet in June.

Deena Hayes-Greene, who chairs the school board, expects that at the same meeting she and school board member Pat Tillman will present recommendations for hiring managers and architects for the projects. She and Tillman are the two school board members on the facilities committee, which otherwise consists of district staff.

Hayes-Greene said they are interviewing project managers this week in preparation. The project manager for the eight major construction projects from the $300 million bond passed in 2020 is a joint venture between HICAPS and C2 Contractors, both based in Greensboro.

In her remarks at the news conference, Hayes-Greene expressed her gratitude to voters who supported the bonds.

“I think that the turnout yesterday and the support of this bond speaks volumes about what people value and what people want across lines of differences,” she said. “It’s rare to have a feeling like this these days, but to be part of a community that can come together based on what we all want, what we hold in common and the principles that we share, it is indeed a great day.”

