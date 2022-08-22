WATCH NOW: Guilford County breaks ground on six new Greensboro schools

GREENSBORO — When language-arts teacher Julia Moore-Evans pictures a newly rebuilt Kiser Middle School, she is most excited about the potential for consistency.

That includes even temperatures across the building and up-to-date classroom equipment in all rooms and departments.

"With the new school, it's understood that everyone is going to have the same technology across the board," the Kiser teacher said. "It's going to be nice for kids to be able to go from class to class, and not have to fumble to figure out what's working in that particular class."

Moore-Evans was among the attendees at the official groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new Kiser Middle School. It's one of six Greensboro schools the district looks to rebuild by 2024, with early site work on the projects planned for this fall.

District officials also held groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Claxton and Brooks elementary schools on Monday. They have ceremonies planned Tuesday for the new Foust Elementary, the new Peck K-8 school, and the yet-unnamed visual and performing arts elementary on the campus of the former Peeler Elementary.

Tabi Makia, a senior project manager with Metcon, said Monday that workers started two weeks ago on a temporary road that will allow people to continue to get to the old Brooks Global Studies Elementary. A parking lot planned for the new Kiser will interfere with the existing entrance for Brooks.

Brooks Global Studies is being rebuilt on a new site near the Greensboro arboretum, but the old Brooks adjacent to Kiser will house the elementary school's students in the meantime.

Monday's groundbreaking at Kiser featured remarks from local officials, including outgoing Superintendent Sharon Contreras. Contreras has handed over authority to Acting Superintendent Whitney Oakley, but still has nine days left with the district.

"When I was younger, my brothers and sisters and I — there are ten of us — we would sing in children's church: '... joy, joy, joy, down in my heart,'" she said. "And that's how I feel today, just so much joy to be here this morning."

The groundbreakings for these schools represent a major milestone within a much longer and broader project for the district.

In 2017, less than a year into Contreras' time with the district, schools and county leaders created a joint committee to take a holistic look at the district's facility needs. They brought in consultants to help them rank and prioritize the condition of the district's buildings and to create a nearly $2.7 billion plan. The plan addressed issues like deficient facilities and overcrowded or underused schools.

Through two separate referendums in 2020 and 2022, Guilford County voters gave the go-ahead for county commissioners to borrow money for the project by issuing up to $2 billion in bonds.

These first six projects are the district's top priorities, with hundreds more to follow. District and county leaders had anticipated the $300 million from the first bond referendum would pay for the first eight construction projects, acquiring needed land and drafting designs for two more schools. However, they now think the projects could cost over 50 percent more than first expected.

And so, as they gear up for additional high-stakes decision-making about financing the projects, Monday's festivities represented an opportunity for local leaders to celebrate the progress already made.

Representatives of the Kiser Middle School Alumni Association were on hand for the school's groundbreaking, including James Avent Jr., who was the first black student to attend the previously all-white school in 1965. Alumni association members have been energetic advocates for the school and for the bonds.

"Most people make sacrifices for their children, and I think we need to make sacrifices for children that are coming behind us," Avent said. “And so I hope that we will never get, in this community, to the point that we were, and having to fight like we had, to try to get this bond referendum done. I’m thankful that we had leadership in this community that said, 'enough is enough.'"