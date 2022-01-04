WATCH NOW: Guilford County Schools bracing for omicron surge amid staffing shortages

She and other district leaders are reiterating their request for everyone in the school community to get vaccines and booster shots, if eligible.

Contreras also asked parents to consider taking their children to school rather than putting them on the bus, given the district's continuing problem of having enough bus drivers to cover routes. If omicron makes that worse, the district might find itself unable to provide transportation, she said.

She said omicron hasn't appeared to cause a big spike in teacher absences so far. On Tuesday, 355 teachers were out of school, which is fairly normal, she said.

Unfortunately, there's another problem: the district's substitute shortage. Of those 355 absences, the district was able to find substitutes for less than half, with about 200 unfilled, Contreras said. Other employees, including some central office administrators, had to fill in for teachers who were off on Tuesday.

COVID-19 testing

Guilford County Schools is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 tests at Grimsley, Andrews and Dudley high schools, Contreras also shared at the news conference.