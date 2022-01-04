WATCH NOW: Guilford County Schools bracing for omicron surge amid staffing shortages

GREENSBORO — Parents should start planning now for the possibility that their child's individual class or school might have to switch to remote learning as COVID-19 surges again, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Tuesday.
She discussed the possibility of remote learning at a pandemic update press conference, where she also said the district has started providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing for its students and employees at three locations across the school system.
Schools opened in-person on Tuesday following winter break, and Contreras is adamant they should stay open.
"School closures had a devastating impact on students' learning and on their emotional health and well-being," she said. "That's why we will do everything in our power to keep our students healthy and safe, in our buildings."
Nevertheless, with the omicron variant rampant in North Carolina, and schools already straining under staffing shortages, Contreras said the district is preparing for an increased possibility that individual schools or classes will have to switch to remote learning.
Families should keep laptops and tablets charged, double-check for any issues with the devices, and go ahead and call the district's IT support with any computer problems or questions, Contreras said.
She and other district leaders are reiterating their request for everyone in the school community to get vaccines and booster shots, if eligible.
Contreras also asked parents to consider taking their children to school rather than putting them on the bus, given the district's continuing problem of having enough bus drivers to cover routes. If omicron makes that worse, the district might find itself unable to provide transportation, she said.
She said omicron hasn't appeared to cause a big spike in teacher absences so far. On Tuesday, 355 teachers were out of school, which is fairly normal, she said.
Unfortunately, there's another problem: the district's substitute shortage. Of those 355 absences, the district was able to find substitutes for less than half, with about 200 unfilled, Contreras said. Other employees, including some central office administrators, had to fill in for teachers who were off on Tuesday.
COVID-19 testing
Guilford County Schools is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 tests at Grimsley, Andrews and Dudley high schools, Contreras also shared at the news conference.
She said the district started offering the drive-thru tests to school staff on Monday and opened them to students on Tuesday. The tests are for students and staff who are either symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus, Contreras said. The drive-thru testing is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m. weekdays this week. Proof of school staff or student status is required. The district is working with a private company to do the testing.
In response to a question after the news conference, Contreras said she expects the district to start COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated student-athletes on Jan. 21.
In late July, at Contreras' recommendation, the school board voted to require mandatory COVID-19 testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated but who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities. Contreras said she's now confident that the company with which the district is working actually has the capacity to test all the students who will need it. She said that was an issue that previously hung up the testing last fall.
She also said they hope to make an announcement soon about a potential new, broader voluntary in-school COVID-19 testing program.
Masks
Dr. Iulia Vann, director of the Guilford County health department, also spoke at Tuesday's news conference. Contreras asked her to share why it was safe for the schools to continue in-person instruction after winter break, despite the omicron surge.
Vann said while children and teenagers can definitely contract the virus, get sick, and spread it to others, they are more likely than older adults to be asymptomatic or have mild cases.
"The research is indicating that in-school transmission is different and much lower than in-community spread of COVID-19, primarily because of the great work students and staff continue to do in following public health protocols," she said, explaining that includes measures like masking, distancing and hand-washing.
She said a study comparing hospitalization rates between counties with in-person learning and those without found no effect of in-person learning on hospitalization rates.
However, she also said a study conducted in North Carolina showed that districts that made mask wearing optional had a three-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 clusters reported in their schools as opposed to those with a mask mandate.
At last month's Guilford County Board of Education meeting, the board voted 5-4 to keep a mask mandate in place until it takes up the issue again at its Jan. 11 meeting.
In response to a reporter question, Contreras said before the winter break, the school board may have been headed toward removing the mask mandate, but now she thinks that's unlikely to happen right away, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
"I think we all want to be free of wearing masks, but I think they are going to do everything in their power to make sure we don't have to close schools again," she said. "I think that most parents are reasonable and will understand that."
