WATCH NOW: Guilford County Schools news conference

Football games involving the schools were postponed last week because of COVID-19 cases.
The move came after just one day back for students at Revolution Academy, a K-7 school in Summerfield.
Aurora Preston, an English teacher at South Johnston High School in Four Oaks, argues that it should be her constitutional right whether she wears a face mask. She faces up to nine weeks of unpaid leave and could lose her job as a result of her decision to not mask up on campus.
It's the only new charter school opening in Guilford County this school year.
“The influx in corporate giving is directly related to A&T’s popularity and the social injustice reckoning under way in the United States,” Ralisha Mercer, associate vice chancellor for development at A&T, said in a news release.
The vote was 5-2, with board members Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn voting against the extension. Board members T. Dianne Bellamy-Small and Pat Tillman were absent from the vote.
Strangers who saw the Twitter posts also sent supplies. “People have been so kind,” Brittany Gendron told The Charlotte Observer in an email. “One person even asked if I could add gift cards so she could help for the rest of the year! It’s humbling to know how many people care and want to help.”
This marks the third school year that coronavirus has disrupted things for North Carolina’s teachers and students.
The university said in a news release that it does a test at the start of each semester.
Affected students have been identified and placed in isolation, where they are being monitored, university officials said in a post on its COVID-19 website.
