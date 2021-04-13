Watch Now: Guilford schools career-tech students go heavy with hands on, after months of learning only online

Across the district, there are about 25,000 middle and high school students enrolled in one or more career-tech classes. These students make up over a third of the district's entire K-12 enrollment.

After months of remote learning, students in these classes who chose to return to in-person learning are trying to make the most of the last weeks of school to practice as much as they can.

Students who spoke for this story said they were able to learn some things from their teachers during remote learning. They tried to learn what they could from watching videos that many teachers posted of themselves demonstrating techniques. And there's also some book learning, like memorizing vocabulary, that's the same as in other subjects.

But they also agreed that there's no real substitute for practice in these classes. They see that practice as relevant to their main career goals, back up career plans, or life skills they were expecting to acquire.

"I feel like there's definitely some stuff I could have learned if we were in person the whole time," said John Richmond, a junior taking automobile fundamentals at Weaver. "But I feel like even after everything that has happened this year, and with how Mr. Dove is such a good teacher, I can learn what I really need to know just for life."