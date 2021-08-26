WATCH NOW: Heat, traffic plague start of semester for Guilford schools

GREENSBORO — While the return of almost all students to in-person learning this year has been an exciting reunion, air conditioning problems and traffic backups are also plaguing the beginning of the semester at many schools.
Classroom temperatures hit the 80s at Jamestown Middle School because of a broken air conditioning unit, leading Guilford County Schools leaders to send students home early Thursday.
"We are just not going to force them to endure this," Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Thursday, responding to a question during a press conference to discuss the first few days of school. The majority of students started the academic year on Monday.
Contreras also discussed what she said were record lines across the district for picking up and dropping off students.
Generally, the district buses about 35,000 students to school each day, Contreras said, but that number has plunged to 14,000. That equates to about 20,000 more cars driving through school neighborhoods and waiting in pick up and drop off lines, she said.
Contreras said she understands parent concerns about COVID-19 risks from riding a bus, despite various district precautions.
And she also said she understands why many parents and community members have called the district to complain about the wait times and traffic. She said district leaders are willing to hear suggestions about how to improve the situation as they try to get the lines moving more quickly.
Still, she said, the issue looks to be beyond the district's control.
"If parents are choosing to drive students to school the car lines are going to be long and we are going to have to be patient," she said.
As for the air conditioning issues, Contreras said she expects there could be more decisions like the one Thursday at Jamestown Middle.
The move came amid an "unprecedented" amount of work orders for problems with the district's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, according to Michelle Reed, the district's new chief operating officer. About a third of district schools have had trouble with air conditioning in at least some rooms, Contreras said.
Reed said the district cannot provide fans because of COVID-19, but administrators are looking to see how they could supplement air in some of the larger areas in buildings.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fans can be useful for increasing ventilation to decrease COVID-19 risks, but can also cause a hazard by blowing a direct stream of air from an infected person to an uninfected person. The agency has on its website safe fan use tips such as using low speeds, having the fan discharge into an unoccupied corner of the room, and using the fan to blow air out one window while other windows draw air in.
Trouble with HVAC in the schools isn't new, but Contreras offered a few reasons it is worse now, including scorching heat and global supply chain issues that are delaying air conditioning parts from arriving.
Contreras said the school district needs more funding to replace old buildings with newer facilities with modern air conditioning systems and to pay for maintenance in buildings of all ages. She urged community members to support future bond referendums to pay for school construction.
Earlier this summer, district leaders also detailed plans to spend about $26.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars over the next five years on maintaining ventilation and improving air quality.
Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said in June that would include repairing or replacing windows and HVAC systems. For some rooms, where other ventilation methods aren’t possible, the district may buy air purifiers, namely high efficiency particulate air filters.
When the temperature throughout a whole building reaches 85 degrees, and there's no possibility for maintenance staff to fix it quickly, that's the threshold for sending students home, Contreras said. She said extreme heat indoors can also lead to medical problems.
"It's very uncomfortable," she said. "We certainly apologize that any student or staff member has to endure that."
Earlier in the news conference, Contreras said the district is redistributing computers and tablets to students this week so that each student has one. Last school year, because of the pandemic, the district worked to get enough devices so students could take classes remotely while at home.
Contreras said if a student is quarantined at home for COVID-19 this academic year, they should expect to access missed work and assignments through their devices and the Canvas online learning management system, and should also expect regular contact with their teachers and feedback on their work.
If half or more of a class is quarantined, Contreras said, the teacher will use a "SWIVL," a robotic device with a camera, to provide instruction to both the in-person and remote students. If the whole class is quarantined, the teacher will just provide remote learning, Contreras said.
About 242 students are currently quarantining, Contreras said. Of those, she said, 99 are student athletes. Five have been linked to students attending school, she said.
The district expects roughly 70,000 students to attend this school year.
Asked what it would take to make the whole district go back to virtual learning, Contreras said she is bent on avoiding it. District strategies like masking and encouraging vaccination help make it less likely, she said.
Preliminary results from state tests last year show dramatic drops in proficiency across subject areas, Contreras said, underlining the need for in-person instruction. She also cited adolescent mental health as a concern.
Individual classes may have to learn virtually, she said, and maybe even entire schools. There's also a few virtual days built into the academic calendar this year. But Contreras said unless she is asked or told to do so by the governor or the health department, she is not going to recommend closing the district again.
"We are going to do everything in our power to keep the district open," she said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.