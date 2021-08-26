WATCH NOW: Heat, traffic plague start of semester for Guilford schools

Still, she said, the issue looks to be beyond the district's control.

"If parents are choosing to drive students to school the car lines are going to be long and we are going to have to be patient," she said.

As for the air conditioning issues, Contreras said she expects there could be more decisions like the one Thursday at Jamestown Middle.

The move came amid an "unprecedented" amount of work orders for problems with the district's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, according to Michelle Reed, the district's new chief operating officer. About a third of district schools have had trouble with air conditioning in at least some rooms, Contreras said.

Reed said the district cannot provide fans because of COVID-19, but administrators are looking to see how they could supplement air in some of the larger areas in buildings.