WATCH NOW: Here's what's new for Guilford County Schools for back-to-school 2022

GREENSBORO — New weapons scanners await most high school students when they walk through the doors on Monday in Guilford County Schools.

And students at two elementary schools will be learning in different buildings as construction takes place at their home schools.

Here's a look at some of what's new for Guilford County Schools for 2022-23, which starts Monday for the majority of the district's students.

School security

Guilford County Schools has a number of new safety and security measures planned for the new school year. The changes come as the district has been able to tap into federal COVID-19 relief dollars and the last of the school safety and security monies promised to the district by county commissioners in 2018.

Students at the district's traditional high schools will walk through new, touchless weapons scanners on the way into their buildings. The EVOLV scanners are designed to detect concealed guns, even if they are disassembled. Students may need to remove certain items from their backpacks, like eyeglass cases or some laptops, to be able to go through the scanning system efficiently.

The district is also upgrading or adding security cameras in many schools and will be working to install equipment to help boost radio signals for emergency responders, allowing them to better communicate within the schools in the event of an on-campus emergency.

Superintendent

After leading Guilford County Schools since 2016, Superintendent Sharon Contreras has just days left with the district before she leaves for another job, and she has handed over the reins to Acting Superintendent Whitney Oakley. The school board appointed Oakley, the former deputy superintendent, to take the helm until the board announces a final choice. Oakley will be on hand at a variety of schools on Monday to welcome students to their first day.

After reaching out through a search firm, the district received over 30 applications for the superintendent job. School board members have been working to evaluate a smaller group of candidates from among those rated as most qualified by the firm. The board expects to complete the process within the next month or so, according to Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene.

Meals

Free meals will no longer be automatic for all students this year, because the federal program that had been covering the costs to make it free for all during the pandemic has ended. However, the state of North Carolina is providing some extra money to allow students who would normally have qualified to get reduced price meals to get those meals for free. For more information and to apply for free meals for their children, parents can visit www.lunchapplication.com.

Otherwise, breakfast is $1 and lunch is $2.85.

The district also has a new food supplier and has worked to improve menus and options for school meals, according to Oakley.

Tutoring

Guilford County Schools is continuing to expand its tutoring offerings for students, according to Oakley. That includes offering appointments for virtual tutoring across subject areas. It's also meant increasing the number of graduate students the district is partnering with to provide tutoring.

"It's paying off as we look at our math performance," she said.

Transportation

The district has reorganized its bus routing system, "to optimize bus routes and maximize ridership, increase the number of community stops and address ongoing bus driver shortages." Some students may have longer walks to get to their stops under the new changes. Guilford County Schools is also upgrading cameras on all its buses.

Students can ride for free on Greensboro and High Point city buses this school year, through the extension of partnerships with the Greensboro Transit Agency and High Point Transit system that started last semester. The school district originally made the provision during a school bus driver shortage crisis during a COVID-19 surge this past winter, when officials shut down regular school bus service to some high schools.

At this point, however, regular service to those schools has been restored, and the partnership is meant to give students another option, whether that be to and from school, or for travel to jobs, internships and other destinations. Students need a valid 2022-23 "One Card" provided by the district to be able to use the service.

Bell schedules

School day start and end times are the same as last year for most schools, but there are some exceptions, especially among magnet schools.

Single-gender education

Guilford County Schools is not planning to operate the Middle College at Bennett, its only all-female high school, this school year, but could reopen the school for the 2023-24 school year.

The district's only all-male high school has a new name, "A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T State University." The name honors four A&T students who launched the sit-in movement in protest of racial segregation in 1960.

Virtual academy

The district has combined its elementary and middle school virtual academies into one school. The newly formed K-8 school is called Guilford eLearning University Prep and will continue to offer online instruction. As before, high school students who want to take online classes can do so while still enrolled in their regular high schools.

Construction

Students who go to school on the Grimsley/Kiser/Brooks Global campus may notice some construction going on as the district works to build a new Kiser Middle School. Most of the major work is a ways off, but workers are currently building a temporary road to allow continued access to Brooks Global during the construction.

Students at Foust and Claxton elementary schools will have their classes elsewhere this year, to make way for the construction of new schools on their campuses. Foust pre-K and kindergarten students will be at Murphey Academy and first through fifth graders will be at Jackson Middle. Claxton kindergarten through third graders will be at Jesse Wharton Elementary and the Claxton fourth and fifth graders will be at Kernodle Middle. These projects are among six school replacements in Greensboro that the district looks to complete by 2024.