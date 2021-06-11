WATCH NOW: High Point principal serenades graduates with 'I Will Always Love You'

GREENSBORO — During every daily announcement at Andrews High School, Principal Marcus Gause shared a simple message with his students.
“If nobody has told you that they love you today, it is indeed my privilege and pleasure to be the first to let you know that somebody loves you in Red Raider Country and that somebody is me,” he would say.
Last weekend, Gause gave students the musical version of that message, crooning and belting out part of the classic hit, “I Will Always Love You,” to his seniors at graduation.
Gause gripped the edges of the podium, sweat gleaming on his face as he sang:
I hope life treats you kind
And I hope you have all you’ve dreamed of
And I wish you joy and happiness
But above all this
I wish you love.
The lyrics, Gause said, were a perfect fit for what he wanted to say.
In the four years he’s been at Andrews, Gause said he’s tried to create some unique memory for each class at their graduation or senior awards ceremony. Once, he sang Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.” Another time it was Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”
This year, Gause let valedictorian Triniti Goss pick what he should sing. When she chose, “I Will Always Love You,” Gause was intimidated at first.
“We fussed about this one,” he said. “I was like nobody follows Whitney and Dolly and Kenny Rogers — nobody.”
Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” in 1973 and has had multiple hits with her recordings of it.
Whitney Houston’s rendition is the best-selling single by a female artist of all time.
Gause said he has been singing in church since he was a boy, but for the most part that didn’t carry into adulthood.
He said he’s been overwhelmed by the response to his graduation song. That’s included a bunch of calls from reporters, including some from national news outlets. Videos of him singing have gone viral on social media.
He said he thinks the pandemic has made even clearer the need for people to express love and come together through music.
For Gause, demonstrating love could mean showing up at a student’s rec league game. Or being honest with them in a difficult situation.
Gause said his students need to know that even if they go through the day without learning anything at all, they are still loved.
“When they know that you love them, they will give you anything in the world,” he said. “They will give you anything that they have.”
On graduation day, Gause was worried he might start crying and ruin his performance.
“I was an emotional wreck, just because I know the stories of the students that walk across the stage,” he said.
But he held it together, earning repeated cheers from the audience as he finished the final verse and chorus of the song, wagging his finger at his graduating seniors.
“I will always love you, my Red Raiders,” he sang.
