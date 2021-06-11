WATCH NOW: High Point principal serenades graduates with 'I Will Always Love You'

GREENSBORO — During every daily announcement at Andrews High School, Principal Marcus Gause shared a simple message with his students.

“If nobody has told you that they love you today, it is indeed my privilege and pleasure to be the first to let you know that somebody loves you in Red Raider Country and that somebody is me,” he would say.

Last weekend, Gause gave students the musical version of that message, crooning and belting out part of the classic hit, “I Will Always Love You,” to his seniors at graduation.

Gause gripped the edges of the podium, sweat gleaming on his face as he sang:

I hope life treats you kind

And I hope you have all you’ve dreamed of

And I wish you joy and happiness

But above all this

I wish you love.

The lyrics, Gause said, were a perfect fit for what he wanted to say.