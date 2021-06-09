ID card scanners coming to Guilford schools next fall, superintendent says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday she expects to expand a system in which students swipe their school identification cards upon entering buildings next fall.
Contreras shared the news in response to a question from the News & Record during a virtual conference with local media Wednesday afternoon.
Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said the district is currently in the process of purchasing card-scanning devices for schools. The district expects to use federal pandemic relief funds and possibly some money from a federal grant program relevant to school security.
At Contreras’ recommendation, Guilford County Schools instituted student ID cards at all schools. Starting in the 2018-19 school year, the district also tried card-swipe machines in some High Point area schools. The idea was that the system would allow the district to more easily track which students were in the building.
The News & Record visited Allen Jay Preparatory Academy in December 2018 to see the system in action. At the door that day, Principal Kevin Wheat greeted each student with a handshake. Once inside, the students briefly swiped their IDs without taking them off their lanyards in one of the two scanning machines manned by school staff.
Contreras said Wednesday the district now has the money, and opportunity, to expand the program. She stressed the school district is dependent on the decisions of elected officials on how much money they get. “It’s a multimillion dollar initiative that was not completely funded,” she said. During Wednesday’s virtual media conference, most of the questions for Contreras were either about school security or the upcoming start of summer academic programs. For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed other school safety issues, but the return of students to in-person learning and a recent attack on a 14-year-old in a classroom at Southern High School have lead to more questions for school leaders and other elected officials about school security. In that attack, six female high school students and two adult women hit and kicked a female student, who suffered bruises, cuts and a swollen eye. Some of the attackers were from outside the school and came through a front door as other students were walking out, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Contreras said the attack took place on a day when students who had been learning remotely all year were arriving at the school to take tests, making it more challenging for staff to recognize who might be out of place. She also said Southern High School’s design is not ideal from a security standpoint because the school office is not located at the front. “It’s a school built in the ‘70s, which is one of the reasons we have argued that Southern High School should be rebuilt,” she said.
