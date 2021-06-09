ID card scanners coming to Guilford schools next fall, superintendent says

Contreras said Wednesday the district now has the money, and opportunity, to expand the program. She stressed the school district is dependent on the decisions of elected officials on how much money they get. “It’s a multimillion dollar initiative that was not completely funded,” she said. During Wednesday’s virtual media conference, most of the questions for Contreras were either about school security or the upcoming start of summer academic programs. For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed other school safety issues, but the return of students to in-person learning and a recent attack on a 14-year-old in a classroom at Southern High School have lead to more questions for school leaders and other elected officials about school security. In that attack, six female high school students and two adult women hit and kicked a female student, who suffered bruises, cuts and a swollen eye. Some of the attackers were from outside the school and came through a front door as other students were walking out, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Contreras said the attack took place on a day when students who had been learning remotely all year were arriving at the school to take tests, making it more challenging for staff to recognize who might be out of place. She also said Southern High School’s design is not ideal from a security standpoint because the school office is not located at the front. “It’s a school built in the ‘70s, which is one of the reasons we have argued that Southern High School should be rebuilt,” she said.