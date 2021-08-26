WATCH NOW: Jamestown Middle students sent home early due to hot school, air-conditioning problems widespread across district

GREENSBORO — Air-conditioning problems at Jamestown Middle School led Guilford County Schools leaders to send students home early today.

"We are just not going to force them to endure this," Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday, responding to a question during a press conference to discuss the first few days of school. The majority of students started the academic year on Monday.

Long lines for picking up students was also raised as an issue during the press conference.

As for the air conditioning issues, Contreras said she expects there could be more decisions like the one at Jamestown Middle to come.

The move came amid an "unprecedented" amount of work orders for problems with the district's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, according to Michelle Reed, the district's new chief operating officer. About a third of district schools have had trouble with air-conditioning in at least some rooms, Contreras said.

Reed said the district cannot provide fans because of COVID-19, but administrators are looking to see how they could supplement air in some of the larger areas in buildings.

