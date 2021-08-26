WATCH NOW: Jamestown Middle students sent home early due to hot school, air-conditioning problems widespread across district

GREENSBORO — Air-conditioning problems at Jamestown Middle School led Guilford County Schools leaders to send students home early today.
"We are just not going to force them to endure this," Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday, responding to a question during a press conference to discuss the first few days of school. The majority of students started the academic year on Monday.
Long lines for picking up students was also raised as an issue during the press conference.
As for the air conditioning issues, Contreras said she expects there could be more decisions like the one at Jamestown Middle to come.
The move came amid an "unprecedented" amount of work orders for problems with the district's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, according to Michelle Reed, the district's new chief operating officer. About a third of district schools have had trouble with air-conditioning in at least some rooms, Contreras said.
Reed said the district cannot provide fans because of COVID-19, but administrators are looking to see how they could supplement air in some of the larger areas in buildings.
(According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fans can be useful for increasing ventilation to decrease COVID-19 risks, but can also cause a hazard by blowing a direct stream of air from an infected person to an uninfected person. The agency has tips on its website for safe fan use such as using low speeds, having the fan discharge into an unoccupied corner of the room, and using the fan to blow air out one window while other windows draw air in.)
Trouble with HVAC in the schools isn't new, but Contreras mentioned a few reasons it's currently worse, including scorching heat and pandemic-related global supply chain issues that are delaying air-conditioning parts from arriving.
Contreras said the school district needs more funding to replace old buildings with newer facilities with modern air-conditioning systems and to pay for maintenance in buildings of all ages. She urged community members to support future bond referendums to pay for school construction.
Earlier this summer, district leaders also detailed plans to spend about $26.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars over the next five years on maintaining ventilation and improving air quality.
Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said in June that would include repairing or replacing windows and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. For some rooms, where other ventilation methods aren’t possible, they may buy air purifiers, namely high efficiency particulate air filters.
When the temperature throughout a whole building reaches 85 degrees, and there's no possibility for maintenance staff to fix it quickly, that's the threshold for sending students home, Contreras said. She said extreme heat indoors can also lead to medical problems.
"It's very uncomfortable," she said. We certainly apologize that any student or staff member has to endure that."