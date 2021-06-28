 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: June 30 is a big day for several local universities
0 Comments

Watch now: June 30 is a big day for several local universities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday is a big day for several local schools.

One Greensboro university will get ready to leave the athletic conference where it has spent the past 51 years.

And two Winston-Salem institutions will say goodbye to their presidents.

In Raleigh, meanwhile, as another fiscal year winds down, one legislative chamber has produced a state budget, while the other is still working on its spending plan.

For more on why June 30 is circle-the-date kind of day, click here.

For more on what the Senate's budget proposal might mean for local and North Carolina higher education, click here.

Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida condo collapse survivors attend Sunday Service

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent
Education

Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

In one email, a "Proud Boy" tells Guilford schools officials to fire themselves "or else." It was one of many messages received by the district after a rally by a local group pushing the school board to reopen meetings to the public. They want to be able to discuss in person various concerns, including whether "critical race theory" is being used locally.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News