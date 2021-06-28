Watch now: June 30 is a big day for several local universities

Wednesday is a big day for several local schools.
One Greensboro university will get ready to leave the athletic conference where it has spent the past 51 years.
And two Winston-Salem institutions will say goodbye to their presidents.
In Raleigh, meanwhile, as another fiscal year winds down, one legislative chamber has produced a state budget, while the other is still working on its spending plan.
For more on why June 30 is circle-the-date kind of day, click here.
For more on what the Senate's budget proposal might mean for local and North Carolina higher education, click here.
