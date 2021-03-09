Watch now: N.C. A&T marks 130 years

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is commemorating its founding 130 years ago today.

The university didn't schedule an in-person event to mark this milestone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it created a website that highlights major moments in the university's history and spotlights some notable A&T graduates, professors and others affiliated with the school over the years.

The state legislature established the Agricultural and Mechanical College for the Colored Race on March 9, 1891. Classes met in a basement at Shaw University in Raleigh until the new school moved to 14 acres in Greensboro in 1893. Its first graduating class in 1899 had seven students.

Today, A&T has nearly 13,000 students and is the largest four-year historically Black college and university in the nation. The university introduced its first doctoral program in 1995 and now has 10 Ph.D. offerings. U.S. News and World Report has ranked A&T as the nation's best public HBCU for the last three years.

Visit www.ncat.edu/about/130th to learn more about the university.