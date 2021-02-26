Watch now: N.C. A&T senior wows John Legend in new season of 'The Voice'

GREENSBORO — A senior at N.C. A&T will take a star turn Monday night when the new season of "The Voice" begins.

Victor Solomon is featured in a six-minute promo video that came out Friday. In his audition, Solomon sings the Common and John Legend hit "Glory," which appeared in the 2014 film "Selma" and won an Academy Award for best original song. Legend is one of the four judges for Season 20.

Solomon apparently impressed Legend, who told the 22-year-old he has "literally zero times turned for someone singing my songs" because he scrutinizes those performances so carefully.

Judges begin each audition with their backs to the contestant but turn their chairs around if they're interested in working with a singer. Legend was the second judge to turn his chair around to watch Solomon's performance.

"He's doing some things I haven't done that are better than what I would do with this song," Legend said after Solomon's audition.

Judge Kelly Clarkson added: "There were a lot of times when I was like, is this John singing?"

"He was better than me!" Legend replied.