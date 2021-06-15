WATCH NOW: New community college scholarships are available for the N.C. high school class of 2021

The Longleaf Commitment is a new community college scholarship available to N.C. residents who graduated from high school this year.
The scholarship is worth between $700 and $2,800 a year for two years to members of the class of 2021 who enroll full-time in a curriculum program at one of North Carolina's 58 community colleges. Part-time students get smaller scholarships.
To be eligible for a Longleaf Commitment grant, students also must be N.C. residents for tuition purposes and must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. They also must have an Expected Family Contribution on the FAFSA of no more than $15,000, which means students with family income of $100,000 or less should qualify.
For more information on this scholarship, visit the College Foundation of North Carolina at www.cfnc.org.
The new short-term scholarships were announced last month by Gov. Roy Cooper. The money for them comes from the second round of funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, part of a federal COVID-19 stimulus package.
Cooper used a portion of the first round of governor's relief fund monies awarded to North Carolina to create a new scholarship program for eligible students enrolled in selected short-term training programs — in manufacturing, aviation maintenance, health care and seven other high-demand fields — at any N.C. community college.
