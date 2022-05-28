WATCH NOW: New Kiser school design blends 'foward-looking' style with nods to historic Grimsley architecture

GREENSBORO — Many Kiser Middle School students look up to brothers and sisters at Grimsley High School. Architects designing a new version of the middle school also are drawing inspiration from Kiser's big sibling.

According to Goode Van Slyke Architecture's Jeff Morrison, the design team is blending a "forward-looking" style with nods to the "historic" Grimsley, which will continue to share a campus with Kiser, next to the Lake Daniel neighborhood northwest of downtown Greensboro.

Their vision for the new school references Grimsley's "sort-of-boxy" shape, with a design mostly formed along straight lines, Morrison said.

Grimsley — like the existing Kiser — is built with red brick. Architects for the new Kiser also took visual inspiration from Grimsley's bricks, but opted for a sort of deconstructed remix of the idea, designing a school clad in light-colored masonry and red metal panels.

Kiser is one of eight major construction projects the district aims to complete using money from a bond referendum for Guilford County Schools that voters approved in 2020. The district is estimating the new Kiser could be complete in spring 2024.

Voters earlier this month approved another round of bonds for more school construction projects, including the renovation of Grimsley, once known as Greensboro Senior High School.

One of the big remaining questions about the designs for Kiser and the other school bond projects relates to cost. School leaders have said that higher-than-expected inflation within the construction industry could multiply the cost of some of these buildings from what was estimated several years ago.

District leaders are waiting to see how cost projections come out at the end of the design phase. If projected costs are higher than expected they could consider design changes through a process called value engineering. The only other option would be to ask the county commissioners to amend the project budgets, either by adding more money or moving it between individual projects.

Meanwhile, some members of the Grimsley community have raised protests about a component of the Kiser Middle School design: its planned location. The district expects to build the new Kiser on top of what's now the Grimsley High School baseball and softball fields.

The new school will also displace a mixed-sport practice field used by both schools. The three fields will become unavailable for athletics starting this summer.

School officials are still working on where to hold games and practices.

Morrison said the district asked his firm to do a study that also analyzed other options for a location for the new school on the Grimsley campus, but the architects didn't find anything more suitable.

The campus is home to a third school: Brooks Global Studies, an elementary school also set to be rebuilt in the next couple of years, but on property the district owns near the Greensboro Arboretum. Once the new Brooks is built and the old elementary is demolished, the district could rebuild the fields on that section of the campus, Morrison said.

As Morrison describes it, the shape of the new Kiser looks like two bent bars that are connected in a couple of places.

The front bar, he said, is meant to be the school's "quiet" zone. It has lots of academic classrooms, as well as the school's front entrance.

The back bar, he said, is more so the "noisy" zone.

It is expected to feature career and technical education, music, art, and science classrooms as well as the main gym and auditorium.

The main spine connecting the two wings includes the student commons, which is basically an opened-up cafeteria space that can also be used throughout the day for other student gatherings. From the student commons, a "learning stair," with oversized steps that students can sit on, flows up to the upstairs media center.

Between the two "bars" of the school are a couple of mostly enclosed courtyards where students could pursue outdoor learning, such as outdoor science experiments.

"When you look at the courtyards, the courtyards are very well funneled so that they can be watched, seen and monitored the entire time," said Mike Richey, the district's head of emergency management.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.