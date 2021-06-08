Watch now: New scholarships available for 10 high-demand training programs at N.C. community colleges

There's no application for the scholarships. But students must do three things to get a scholarship: apply to an eligible community college program at the College Foundation of North Carolina website, verify their North Carolina residency through the N.C. Residency Determination Service and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

For more information, visit TimeForANewYou.org or the N.C. Community College System website.

The scholarships come from a $15 million tuition assistance program included in Gov. Roy Cooper's plan, announced in August, to spend $95.6 million in federal funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

This fund was created by the federal CARES Act, the first major stimulus bill to help the nation cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.