WATCH NOW: Pandemic pen pals: Grimsley High School students meet their retirement community pen pals in person Sunday

She said she would drive around to the students’ houses every couple of weeks to pick up or drop off letters, which proved to be a good opportunity to see classmates, catch up with them, and find out how things were going with their pen pals.

Heritage Greens has been open to visitors since February and the vast majority of the residents are vaccinated, Rice said. The party on Sunday was planned as an end-of-the-school-year opportunity for the pen pals to finally meet.

Not everyone could make it. For example, one student had to attend a family event, Smith said, and one of the Heritage Greens residents moved shortly before the gathering. Smith and her friends helped ensure that everyone got somebody to talk to at some point, even the people whose pen pals could not attend.

Ella Sharpe, a Grimsley junior, brought a purple and white flower for her pen pal, 101-year-old Helen Adamson, who handed her a recently written card.

They’ve had some similar experiences during the pandemic, including spending many months staying home and now slowly starting to go out again. Both recently went to church services again for the first time during the pandemic, with Adamson attending what she described as a beautiful Mother’s Day service outdoors.