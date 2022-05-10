WATCH NOW: 'Right person at the right time': Interim leader named for Guilford County schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will have a new leader.

The Board of Education voted 8-0 on Tuesday to appoint Whitney Oakley as the district's interim superintendent. School board member Pat Tillman was absent from the vote.

Oakley, currently the district's deputy superintendent, will assume her new job on July 11. She'll serve as acting superintendent through Aug. 31, which the board said on Tuesday will be the last day of current Superintendent Sharon Contreras. Then, on Sept. 11, she will start as interim superintendent.

The announcement didn't include an explanation as to why Oakley would have a period as acting superintendent.

In March, Wanda Edwards, the school system’s head of communications, said that Contreras expected to be employed with the district through August, but that the board still had details to work out related to the superintendent’s leave days.

Oakley became the deputy superintendent in September 2021. She had been the chief academic officer since November 2019, overseeing the learning of the district's roughly 70,000 students.

She has served as assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and professional development. Before that, she was the district’s executive director of Curriculum and Instruction for pre-K through fifth grade. In these roles, she has been instrumental in implementing high-quality resources in reading and math and related professional learning for the county's teachers.

Prior to that, she taught and lead schools as an assistant principal and principal in the Alamance-Burlington school district.

She has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG, a master's degree in elementary education from Greensboro College and a bachelor's degree in special education from East Carolina University.

“She is the right person at the right time,” said Deena Hayes-Greene, the board's chairwoman, in a news release. “She knows the district, has shown leadership in bringing diverse groups of people together and is passionate about helping all students thrive.”

In January, Contreras announced that she would be leaving to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education.

A search firm will assist the school board in finding her replacement.

