WATCH NOW: Students use coding to diagram water cycle, Legos to build catapults

In early November, the class launched into a week of learning how to code and making the water cycle diagram.

Brown said it was probably the most engagement her students had shown this year.

"As you can see, all the students are doing what they are supposed to be doing, which is working on their water cycles and trying to understand 'what's going on with my code?' that kind of thing, which is great," Jessica Brown said.

On her laptop, Madam used the STEMscopes website to build her water cycle diagram. The STEMscopes coding program, which is JavaScript based, included a library of various graphics that students could select. So, for example, Madam put in a command to place an image of rain clouds onto her background, including coordinates for where the graphic should go. She then looked up the code for how to make her arrow graphic point the right way.

Madam said she had never coded before. She enjoyed doing something new and having to figure things out.

"I think it's fun," she said. "I would do it more often."

