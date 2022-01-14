WATCH NOW: Superintendent Sharon Contreras leaving Guilford County Schools at end of academic year

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in a message to district employees today that she will be leaving at the end of the academic year to take a job with The Innovation Project.
She will start work there in August, the district said in a news release.
"I'm just still, very overwhelmed and sad, and at the same time, I understand people have careers too," school board member Khem Irby said in a brief interview. "She is just a great person to work with and she will be missed."
Here is the statement Contreras sent today to district employees:
"Dear GCS employees,
"Today, I am making the bittersweet announcement that I have taken a new role as CEO of The Innovation Project, which brings together forward-thinking North Carolina school district superintendents to find and implement innovative and transformative practices in public education so that students and their communities can thrive. It is a mission that is close to my heart, and one that I feel will allow me to continue the great work we have done here and expand it to reach even more districts across the state.
"It has been my honor to serve as your superintendent for the past 5 ½ years. I will remain here through the end of this school year. I am grateful for your amazing work in the face of overwhelming obstacles these past few years, and I know that Guilford County Schools will continue to transform the lives of our students in the years to come.
"For all children,
Sharon L. Contreras, PhD"
