Watch now: The 10 best value colleges in North Carolina
College commencement graduates from above generic
Via Pixabay

SmartAsset is out with its seventh annual list of best value colleges — the universities it says gives students the best return on their tuition payments.

The New York-based financial technology company developed its rankings from five key factors: tuition, student living costs, scholarship offerings, student retention rates and starting salaries for new graduates.

Click here for U.S. rankings (Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the top school on SmartAsset's national list) and methodology.

Click here for detailed North Carolina rankings. The top two N.C. schools, Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill, ranked 17th and 36th nationally.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

