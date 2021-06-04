 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: The 10 largest universities in North Carolina
0 Comments

Watch now: The 10 largest universities in North Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NC State University wolf
Pixabay

N.C. State University has for years been North Carolina's largest four-year institution of higher learning.

But did you know that UNC-Chapel Hill is no longer the state's second largest university?

And did you know that two Greensboro schools are among the largest universities in the state? And that only one private institution is big enough to be included in the top 10?

Check out this video that shows the state's 10 largest universities by enrollment as of the fall 2020 semester:

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News