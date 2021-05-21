Watch now: The jobs outlook for the class of 2021, according to a Wake Forest expert

WINSTON-SALEM — The class of 2020 left college during one of the worst job markets in recent years.
The class of 2021, meanwhile, is seeing a post-the-worst-of-the-pandemic bounce.
Employers expect to hire about 7 percent more college graduates than they did a year ago, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
And salaries are up, too.
College graduates with computer science degrees could see average salaries of a little more than $72,000 — a 7 percent increase from 2020, NACE says.
Other fields are projecting more modest pay increases, but starting salaries are still robust: more than $70,000 for engineering grads, and roughly $60,000 for those with math and science, social science, humanities, business and communications degrees.
Mercy Eyadiel, associate vice president of career development and corporate engagement at Wake Forest University, said job offers to Wake Forest's class of 2021 are up a third from a year ago when COVID-19 interrupted school and job recruitment.
"I think we're trying to catch up to 2019 ... when we were graduating students into one of our strongest economies ever," Eyadiel said. "We're making a comeback, and students are coming back into a much stronger (jobs) market."
