Watch now: The jobs outlook for the class of 2021, according to a Wake Forest expert

WINSTON-SALEM — The class of 2020 left college during one of the worst job markets in recent years.

The class of 2021, meanwhile, is seeing a post-the-worst-of-the-pandemic bounce.

Employers expect to hire about 7 percent more college graduates than they did a year ago, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

And salaries are up, too.

College graduates with computer science degrees could see average salaries of a little more than $72,000 — a 7 percent increase from 2020, NACE says.

Other fields are projecting more modest pay increases, but starting salaries are still robust: more than $70,000 for engineering grads, and roughly $60,000 for those with math and science, social science, humanities, business and communications degrees.