WATCH NOW: They can't stomach rotten apples, overdone meat. So these High Point students are pushing for better food at school

Andrews High School junior Kamora Bailey sees a stark difference between the "slightly OK" food her school used to serve a couple of years ago and what is offered now.

She is part of a group of Andrews students that are calling out the rotten apples, expired milk, over or undercooked meat and unappetizing dishes they say they've seen at times in recent months. The students at the High Point school are demanding higher quality and more options, pointing out many students depend on the free school meals.

The students say their advocacy is in no way an attack on cafeteria workers. They have been making their case to their school administrators, Guilford County Schools district staff, and anyone else they think can help them secure change. The students have been frustrated by some of the responses they've gotten and heartened by others.

"School lunch is never really good, you know, but it’s never really been this bad either," said Diana Orrico, another student in the group. "No student, no matter where they go to school, should have to bite into the apple and find that it's rotten."

Angie Henry, the district's chief financial officer, said in an interview that Guilford County Schools and many other districts have faced supply chain issues in the last two years and that school meals still aren't at the level they used to be districtwide.

"I would agree that we are not all the way back to where were pre-pandemic, but we are working hard to get there," she said.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras also briefly addressed the issue during the April 12, school board meeting, when school board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small asked her what the district could do to improve food quality.

"Some of it is supply chain issues, some of it is how the school is implementing, and some of it is we need to come up with some new selections for students," Contreras said.

Orrico, Bailey and the other students in the group are in the speech and debate class at Andrews.

A couple of months into the semester, students returned to eating in the cafeteria, after previously eating in their classrooms as a COVID-19 precaution.

Bailey said she and other students were looking forward to the change. They figured food quality and options would return to what they had seen before the pandemic.

Instead, students kept coming to class with one story after another about unappetizing or inedible food. Bailey remembers telling about the time she picked up a hamburger and noticed the patty was hard on one side. The district's longstanding practice is to order only pre-cooked meats, which are delivered by the district's main school meals vendor and heated up by cafeteria workers.

The speech and debate teacher then offered to support students if they wanted to create a campaign to try to bring change with the food, Orrico said.

Orrico said the group is now operating outside of school hours, but at first, the teacher encouraged any students who wanted to use class time for their advocacy.

They set to work researching, asking classmates for food photos, and creating a poll.

On March 16, they sent a letter to the assistant principal in charge at the school while their principal was on leave. The next day, in class, they gathered to make posters, flyers and petitions. The plan was to put the posters in the hallways and to set up a table to poll more students and spread awareness, at the suggestion of their teacher. Bailey said she thought school leaders would be proud of the students' actions.

Instead, Orrico said, school administrators prevented the table being set up and pulled down the posters.

In a meeting the day after that, Orrico said the assistant principal told them that Andrews does not have direct control over what food is served and how it is served, and is limited by federal guidelines and other higher-level stuff.

Hours later, the assistant principal emailed the group to tell them about new options coming to the school, Orrico said.

"I wanted to update you on some progress through your advocacy. Starting Monday and going forward, I was informed that the cafeteria will be adding an additional hot entree option and an additional vegetable option for lunch daily. Also, they will have a la carte items, beginning the week of March 28, but it will be limited to what is available from the vendor," Orrico said the assistant principal wrote.

Orrico said she was skeptical that the change could actually be a result of their advocacy so soon.

After that, the students reached out to district officials and wrote up a news release they sent to some local news organizations.

"This is NOT about the staff who are merely doing their jobs while underpaid," the students wrote. "This is about us being forced to eat unappealing foods. We, along with parents and community members, will be at the Guilford County School Board Meeting on April 12th demanding to be heard and demanding change!"

In the release, they included a list of their demands. Besides just better-quality food, the students also asked for a salad bar, "complex and dynamic" vegan and vegetarian offerings, pork-free and beef-free options, and the opportunity for outside food trucks to visit campus weekly.

Henry was among district officials who went to the school to see the situation and talk to students.

She said her chicken breast sandwich served that day was tasty, and that she ate the whole thing, along with the vegetables. Orrico said the chicken sandwich is one of the better entrees.

Bailey and Orrico said they thought the conversations with Henry and school nutrition head Travis Fisher were an improvement. They seemed interested in listening to what they had to say, the students said, and the students were happy to hear the school administrators were working to try to bring more options to the district schools next year.

Still, the group members were keen to speak before the entire school board to further share their concerns and desire for change.

Orrico said it felt like a smack in the face when, after getting an email confirming she had been added to the speakers' list, she found out she wouldn't be able to speak after all. The school board had previously limited the public comment period to 10 speakers, at 3 minutes each, and that was fewer than the number of people who signed up.

Orrico said she went to the meeting just to watch, where she said Jusmar Maness, the district's deputy chief of schools, pulled her aside for a brief conversation.

Orrico was heartened by Maness' interest in quality control of items coming into the school, and was happy that she later connected her with school support officer Leigh Jones, whose area of supervision and support includes Andrews and nine other High Point secondary schools. Orrico said Tuesday that Jones reached out to the group to work on setting up both a virtual meeting in the coming days and a visit to the speech and debate class next week.

Henry said that Andrews is the only school from which she has heard complaints about students served rotten apples, and even at that school, she said, it sounded more like isolated incidents than a whole shipment that was bad. She said that if the students couldn't tell the apples were rotten before they bit into them, it's not necessarily easy for workers to be able to tell either.

She said district cafeteria workers have been doing a "yeoman's job" during the pandemic, and deserve credit for it.

Henry said, due to snarled supply chains, vendors have sometimes failed to deliver needed foods and ingredients for menu items. Schools have then had to make due by limiting choices or figuring out something else to substitute.

Still, she said, Fisher has asked schools to return to the district's longtime standard of offering at least two entrees.

For next year, she said, they are looking to increase that standard number of entrees. She said that was something they were talking about before meeting with the students, and not a result of the students' advocacy.

Henry said they are also in the middle of a bid process that will determine who the district's main vendor will be next year. That vendor handles items like meats and canned goods, she said, while the district has some other vendors for items like fresh fruit and vegetables and breads.

The district must go with the vendor with the lowest bid that is able to provide good-quality product that is available as the district needs it, according to Henry. She said that could turn out to be the same vendor again or another.

Regardless, Henry said, they look to work with the vendor to bring some new menu items to the lineup for next year, and taste-test those items with students at Andrews and other schools.

Orrico said that having two entree item options helps because students at least have a choice if there's something specific they don't want to be eating, though she said the choice of vegetables hasn't always been consistent.

Before spring break, Orrico said, a food truck visited campus, and that was popular among students. Overall food quality, she said, is still about the same.

Bailey said she is still determined that is going to change.

"We would like for the food to be better than what we had, but if that’s all we can get, that’s fine for us," she said. "Because what we have now is horrible."

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

