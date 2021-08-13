WATCH NOW: UNCG celebrates new nursing school building

GREENSBORO — UNCG celebrated its new nursing school building Thursday with a ribbon cutting.

The building opened in January to students and teachers, but on Thursday university leaders made it official. Attendance was limited at the ribbon-cutting ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new building features 39 labs, 14 classrooms, nine research suites, and a community engagement center, according to UNCG. It also has six named spaces, which the university unveiled Thursday.

The Remsburg/Chamings Deans’ Terrace, on the fifth floor, was given by Patricia Chamings, nursing school dean from 1985-90, and Robin Remsburg, the school's dean from 2013 until her death on Dec. 3. Remsburg was instrumental in the design and opening of the new building.

The Dean’s Suite in Memory of Dr. Eloise R. Lewis, founding dean of the UNCG School of Nursing, was given by Stephanie Metzger, a 1984 graduate who went on to earn a doctoral degree in nursing and traces her success to the nursing program designed and led by Lewis.

The Metzger Atrium, given by Stephanie Metzger in honor of her parents, Robert L. Metzger and Jacqueline D. Metzger. In 2007 the Metzgers funded a nursing scholarship at UNCG to honor their daughter and her pediatric nursing career.