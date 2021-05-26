WATCH NOW: UNCG student and brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham gets two big surprises during her appearance on 'The View'

Molly Oldham, a rising junior at UNCG, is a musical theatre major who's recovering from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Update, 1 p.m. Wednesday: UNCG student Molly Oldham got two big surprises during her appearance Wednesday on ABC talk show "The View."

Watch Oldham's appearance here:

Here's the original story posted as posted Tuesday afternoon:

GREENSBORO — A rising junior at UNCG will appear Wednesday on “The View” to share her story about her battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Molly Oldham, a musical theatre major from Ohio, has continued to pursue her bachelor of fine arts degree during her recovery. She was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma — and had surgery to remove a tumor the size of a tennis ball — in 2019 right before she was scheduled to leave home for her first semester at UNCG.

Oldham will be on Wednesday’s edition of “The View” to highlight Brain Cancer Awareness Month, which the National Brain Tumor Awareness Society holds each May.