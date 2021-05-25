Watch now: UNCG student and brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham to appear Wednesday on ABC's 'The View'

GREENSBORO — A rising junior at UNCG will appear Wednesday on "The View" to share her story about her battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Molly Oldham, a musical theatre major from Ohio, has continued to pursue her bachelor of fine arts degree during her recovery. She was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma — and had surgery to remove a tumor the size of a tennis ball — in 2019 right before she was scheduled to leave home for her first semester at UNCG.

Oldham will be on Wednesday's edition of "The View" to highlight Brain Cancer Awareness Month, which the National Brain Tumor Awareness Society holds each May.

This won't be Oldham's first appearance before a big-time live audience. She has performed the national anthem before professional hockey games featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019 and the Florida Panthers in April as part of the National Hockey League's and American Cancer Society's Hockey Fights Cancer program.