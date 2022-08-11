 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Wizards player gives back to former school in High Point

Anthony Gill, who plays for the Washington Wizards of the NBA, returned to his former elementary school in High Point to give back to students on Thursday. The power forward was on hand to help World Vision give out food and backpacks to every Parkview Village Elementary student for the upcoming school year. Students were invited to come out to get the bookbags, food, play a few games, and meet Gill, who visited the school with his family.

