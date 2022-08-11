WATCH NOW: Wizards player gives back to former school in High Point

Anthony Gill, who plays for the Washington Wizards of the NBA, returned to his former elementary school in High Point to give back to students on Thursday. The power forward was on hand to help World Vision give out food and backpacks to every Parkview Village Elementary student for the upcoming school year. Students were invited to come out to get the bookbags, food, play a few games, and meet Gill, who visited the school with his family.
PHOTOS: Anthony Gill visits his old school
Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, talks with children in the face painting line at the "Back to School" at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gill was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and backpacks filled with school supplies to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, and his wife Jenna help a child pick out a backpack filled with school supplies at the "Back to School" event at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gill was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and school supplies to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, gives a child a fist bump while giving out backpacks at the "Back to School" at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gill was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and school supplies to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Kalanie Dockery receives a backpack at the "Back to School" event at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and backpacks to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, and his wife Jenna help a child pick out a backpack filled with school supplies at the "Back to School" at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gill was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and school supplies to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, gives a child a muffin at the "Back to School" event at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gill was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and backpacks to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, gets a high-five from his 3-year-old son tripp at the "Back to School" at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gill was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and school supplies to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Washington Wizards basketball player, Anthony Gill, invites police offices to help themselves to the food at the "Back to School" at Parkview Village Elementary in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Gill was on hand to help non-governmental organization, World Vision, give out food and school supplies to children attending the event. Gill attended Parkview Village Elementary as a child.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.