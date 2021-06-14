'We don't need it': Proposal to give Contreras more freedom to approve contracts rejected

Prior to last week’s meeting, Henry said that she couldn’t think of an occasion where the board had voted down one of these contracts during her tenure as financial officer. And she said she was surprised at the concerns raised by some board members, given that the school administration regularly spends far more than these sums without a board vote for things like equipment purchases, which have no limits in either the current policy or the proposed policy change. The board, she added, approves spending annually with the district’s budget and also regularly sanctions transfers between major categories in the budget through amendments.

Contreras said the district is now in competition with other districts across the country which have money to spend on contracted services from COVID-19 relief funding. Many are looking to spend it on similar services. For that reason, she said vendors can be selective.

“Delays by having to go through cumbersome bureaucracy unnecessarily only causes problems for us in providing services,” Contreras said.

School board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small voiced concern that there could be a “domino effect” from not approving the policy change. If the district misses out on working with their preferred vendor by being too slow to sign a contract, they might be stuck using lower-quality providers.

Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor stressed potential benefits to students could come from the change. “To say that this doesn’t impact student outcomes, I have a different opinion about that,” she said. “I think when we can move together swiftly, to pour professional development into our teachers and to purchase curriculum and to do the business of the district, this does make sense.” Of 69 comments to the school board submitted by residents, two were in favor of the proposed revisions and 67 against. Board member Linda Welborn said she was concerned that if change orders don’t come to the board for approval, it would make it harder for her to keep track of them. “How am I going to know that it happened?” she asked. Board member Pat Tillman said he thought the district could still move fast without the change. He said he thought the board would be willing to hold a special session to approve contracts if school administrators felt they needed to move more swiftly on a contract than what the board’s scheduled meetings allow. “We don’t need it,” he said. “There’s no problem we are trying to solve.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.