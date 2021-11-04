Weaver Academy struck for the third time since summer, prompting changes to the intersection

GREENSBORO — Weaver Academy students are learning remotely Thursday after a vehicle struck the school for the third time since July.

The T-intersection at Washington and Spring streets became the site of the latest crash shortly after midnight when a single vehicle hit Weaver Academy, the city said in a news release.

The driver, identified by Greensboro police as 35-year-old Michael Robert Loflin of Greensboro, was charged with driving while impaired, among other charges.

Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said Loflin left the scene of the crash, but was found a short time later.

City workers were on scene making repairs Thursday morning.

One city worker said the driver appeared to have crashed into the same spot that a driver hit in July, but this time, the car came to a stop inside the school.

In that July crash, a 20-year-old woman was killed and three other people injured when a car drove through the intersection.

On Oct. 7, students were placed on remote learning after a vehicle crashed into the building shortly before 7 a.m.