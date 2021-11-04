Weaver Academy struck for the third time since summer, prompting changes to the intersection

GREENSBORO — Weaver Academy students are learning remotely Thursday after a vehicle struck the school for the third time since July.
The T-intersection at Washington and Spring streets became the site of the latest crash shortly after midnight when a single vehicle hit Weaver Academy, the city said in a news release.
The driver, identified by Greensboro police as 35-year-old Michael Robert Loflin of Greensboro, was charged with driving while impaired, among other charges.
Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said Loflin left the scene of the crash, but was found a short time later.
City workers were on scene making repairs Thursday morning.
One city worker said the driver appeared to have crashed into the same spot that a driver hit in July, but this time, the car came to a stop inside the school.
In that July crash, a 20-year-old woman was killed and three other people injured when a car drove through the intersection.
On Oct. 7, students were placed on remote learning after a vehicle crashed into the building shortly before 7 a.m.
There was another crash in the same area on Oct. 20. Though a car didn't hit the school, it did strike the fence between the street and building, according to Jake Keys, the city's communication manager.
Due to a the surge of accidents, the city announced Thursday a number of changes set to be made at the intersection.
In working with Guilford County Schools, Greensboro's Department of Transportation has already refreshed intersection markings and, later this week, in-street posts are scheduled to be installed. The posts will act as a barrier between the street and school building.
The city said other traffic signage is being created and enhanced to include reflective backplates, making the signage more visible. Ground mounted-signage will also be installed.
