GREENSBORO- Western Guilford High School Principal Gregory Newlin is set to become a principal supervisor for Guilford County Schools.
Newlin has been the principal at Western since 2020, and previously served as principal at Grimsley High School for six years.
He has past experience with district level administration, having served as executive director of schools for Indianapolis Public Schools for six years.
The district has not yet announced who will replace him at Western.
