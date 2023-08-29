GREENSBORO — A 17-year-old student tried to enter Western Guilford High School in Greensboro on Monday with two guns in their bag, but got flagged by the school's weapons scanner, according to Greensboro police.

Monday was the first day back to classes for Western Guilford High School and most other Guilford County schools.

"The student did not make it through the security line," the school district said in a statement. "No one was threatened or harmed."

According to Greensboro police, a weapons scanner at the school flagged a possible firearm inside a student's backpack during morning arrival on Monday. While a school administrator was looking inside the bag, the student grabbed it and ran, according to police.

The Western Guilford High School Resource Officer chased the student, who attempted to get rid of the guns once they were outside, police said.

When the officer caught the student, the 17-year-old no longer had the guns, police said.

Greensboro Police said they used a police dog to locate the two firearms on the grounds outside the school. Both had been reported stolen, police said. The student was also found to have marijuana in their possession, police said.

Police said they charged the student with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. The students was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon; weapons violation on school property; possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; and resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer, police said.

A juvenile court counselor was contacted and secure custody was approved, according to police.

Guilford County Schools said in its statement that it is also investigating the incident. The district's discipline regulation calls for any student found to have brought a firearm to campus to be recommended for a 365-day suspension. That's in line with state and federal law.

"We encourage families to have conversations with students and each other about the severity of children gaining access to weapons and the consequences they face if they are found on educational property," Guilford County Schools said as part of the statement. "We also want to remind families and students to say something if you see something suspicious and only share information you can personally verify."

The touch-free body scanners, which are meant to detect hidden guns, were installed in entrances to Guilford's traditional high schools at the start of last school year and were recently added at district middle schools for the start of this school year.

Of the four firearms recovered last school year on Guilford County Schools campuses, two were found via screeners at the high schools. The two other concealed guns were caught after alert staff instigated conversations with students, Mike Richey, the assistant superintendent of school safety and emergency management, told school board members this summer.