GREENSBORO — A former Smith High School assistant principal and principal in Rockingham County is set to become the leader of Western Guilford High School.
Keith Barnett will return to Guilford County Schools after serving as a principal in Rockingham County Schools since 2020. He is currently the principal at Reidsville Middle and previously served as principal of the district's alternative school: Booker T. Washington Learning Center.
Barnett worked at Smith from 2014 to 2019.
At Western, he will take the place of Gregory Newlin. The district announced last month that Newlin, who had served Western since 2020, was stepping up to become a principal supervisor for the district.
336-373-7002
@JessiePounds