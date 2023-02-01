What's the solution to the standoff over the vacant Guilford County school board seat? Hardister considering legislation.

Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law required the school board to consult the Guilford County Republican Party’s Executive Committee and then appoint the person they recommended to fill out his term. Only Executive Committee members who represent precincts fully or partly located in Tillman’s district could vote on whom to send to the school board.

The appointment, the district's attorney Jill Wilson said, has to be by majority vote of the board. So until or unless there’s a majority vote in favor, the nominee cannot be sworn in.

“Until someone says I no longer have the right to vote, then I will exercise my right to vote,” Board of Education member Deena Hayes-Greene said earlier this month.

Hayes-Greene said then that she voted against Logan because she said he had shared misinformation or extremist views on topics like social and emotional learning, vaccination, masking and the murder of George Floyd. And, she said, she had been sent a voicemail from a former student who said Logan had made homophobic and racist comments.

"Yes, certain aspects of SEL are an issue in the schools," Logan said in a message to the News & Record earlier this month, responding to Hayes-Greene. "Vaccination is one's own personal choice. I am a Heterosexual male Christian. I do not believe that makes me racist or Homophobic."