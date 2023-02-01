What's the solution to the standoff over the vacant Guilford County school board seat? Hardister considering legislation.

GREENSBORO — With the District 3 seat on the Guilford County Board of Education still sitting open, N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister said Tuesday he is considering legislation to end an ongoing standoff between the school board and the county GOP.
The seat has been vacant since December when the former occupant, Pat Tillman, resigned to join the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Since then, the Democrat-majority school board has repeatedly voted against the Republican nominee for the seat, and the board can't consider any nominees other than who the local party brings forward.
The nominee, educator Michael Logan, has referred to the situation for District 3 residents as, "taxation without representation."
Ideally, Hardister said, the Guilford County GOP Executive Committee and Guilford County Board of Education would come up with a plan in the next few days to hash things out.
"My preference would be for the two parties to reach an agreement," the Whitsett Republican said. "If they don't, the General Assembly is going to have to consider getting involved."
Hardister said that state law on the matter is not as clear as it could be, but he's not sure yet what form legislation to fix it might take. One possibility, he said, could be clarifying beyond a shadow of a doubt that the school board must seat the party's nominee.
Another, he said, could be requiring the local GOP to offer a few different options for nominees and requiring the local school board to pick between them.
N.C. Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Greensboro, had a different take.
Garrett said staying out of local government is one of his guiding principles in the General Assembly. He said the legislature made a mistake in mandating that the Guilford County Board of Education become a partisan-elected board and that the current standoff is symptomatic of the kind of issues that having school boards be partisan can cause.
He supports reversing the state action, but short of that he says the General Assembly should stay out of the matter. If that means the issue winds up with a lawsuit, he said, so be it.
Robert Joyce, a professor of public law and government at the School of Government at UNC Chapel Hill, said the language in the 2013 law that made the school board partisan may be a bit of wrinkle in this case.
That law says that, "vacancies on the new Guilford County Board of Education shall be filled by vote of a majority of the remaining Board members present," and also says the vacancy will be filled as provided in a different statute. That other law, applicable to a number of counties, is the one that says the school board is required to appoint the person recommended by the party executive committee.
It's not clear, Joyce said, why that additional sentence about a majority vote is in the 2013 law. He said it could be argued to be meaningless, or to be some special provision allowing Guilford County Board members some leeway to vote based on their own preferences.
Logan was nominated by members of the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the seat formerly held by Pat Tillman. Tillman, who represented District 3 on the school board, won an election Nov. 8 to represent the same district as a county commissioner and was sworn into that role in December, leaving a vacancy. He had two years left in his four-year term.
Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law required the school board to consult the Guilford County Republican Party’s Executive Committee and then appoint the person they recommended to fill out his term. Only Executive Committee members who represent precincts fully or partly located in Tillman’s district could vote on whom to send to the school board.
The appointment, the district's attorney Jill Wilson said, has to be by majority vote of the board. So until or unless there’s a majority vote in favor, the nominee cannot be sworn in.
“Until someone says I no longer have the right to vote, then I will exercise my right to vote,” Board of Education member Deena Hayes-Greene said earlier this month.
The school board has now voted twice, at meetings in December and early January, against appointing Logan to the vacant seat.
The board put off a third vote, which had previously been scheduled for their January work session, until their Feb. 7 meeting.
".. we are standing firm on having him as our nominee and expect them to seat him," County GOP Chairman David Gleeson said Tuesday.