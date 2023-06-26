GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is unlikely to be able to offer the teacher salary supplement increase it had hoped for in the coming year, Superintendent Whitney Oakley said Thursday. Instead, she hopes to be able to offer a bonus.

Guilford County commissioners provided more than $15 million in additional funding for Guilford County Schools’ 2023-24 operating budget, which was a step up from the county manager’s recommended $0 increase. While the commissioners don’t have legal authority to dictate how the district spends the money, they indicated their intent was to help with pay for classified staff. Those include unlicensed school workers such as mechanics, teacher assistants and janitors.

Oakley has said the money can cover about 40% of the cost to get classified staff to market-rate pay.

The school board had also sought from the commissioners nearly $21 million to cover anticipated increased costs, and $10 million to increase local teacher salary supplements in the competition with other counties for teachers. The district is anticipating the state will offer raises, but those would go out to public school employees statewide, so there wouldn’t be a competitive advantage for Guilford County in relation to other districts.

With the state budget yet to be finalized, the Guilford County school board passed an interim budget resolution to keep the wheels on the district turning for the time being. Oakley said it’s possible that state lawmakers could finalize their budget soon, and if so, she could potentially bring a revised budget back to the school board at its meeting in mid-July.

Oakley said that in lieu of a local supplement increase for teachers, she is anticipating being able to offer a one-time bonus paid for from the district’s federal COVID-19 relief dollars. That money is non-renewable, so the district has tried to stay away from using it for salary increases.

She said she’s hopeful bonus amounts would be close to the $1,000 per teacher that was sought for the supplement increase.

As for the other increased costs, without the state budget completed that’s still unclear. Oakley said, depending on what the legislature does, the district may need to make budget cuts to offset the increased costs not covered by the commissioners.