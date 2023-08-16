GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to extend Superintendent Whitney Oakley's contract and award her a 10% retention bonus.

Oakley was hired as superintendent in late August of last year, at a pay rate of $275,000 annually, after she briefly served as acting superintendent.

Her contract now extends through June 30, 2027.

Tuesday's vote was unanimous among the eight members present. Board member Linda Welborn was absent from the meeting.

The Board of Education stated, “Dr. Oakley has engaged our community with her vision of leadership and laid out a thoughtful, clear path, with student achievement at the center. Her approachability, accountability, transparency and ability to communicate her vision are great assets for GCS.”

The school board used the North Carolina Standards for Superintendents to evaluate Oakley.

Chairman Deena Hayes-Greene said board members weighed in for the superintendent's evaluation, sharing feedback about their experiences with Oakley on "some of those critical areas of operations, of management, of safety."

Hayes-Greene said there was "some negotiation" related to the retention bonus offered to Oakley.

"The board realizes this is a very, very competitive career and we want to make sure that we are communicating to Dr. Oakley that we support her leadership, that we are pleased with the supervision of our employees, with her hands-on, on academics and safety, with continuing the innovation that has started in the district, to name a few," Hayes-Greene said.

At the same time, Hayes-Greene, said, "Dr. Oakey is very humble and very supportive, and very conscious of the compensation — I would say — deficits, of all of our employees: our classified staff, our teachers."

As Hayes-Greene pointed out, Guilford County Schools is waiting for the state to pass its budget in order to finalize the district budget; the board approved an interim budget resolution to keep the district running for the time being.

Besides whatever raises the state may provide to public school employees statewide, school board leaders had hoped to offer a local salary supplement to teachers, and to boost pay for classified staff. County commissioners, however, provided a far smaller increase in funding than the board requested, and the commissioners indicated they would like to see the district use the increase to help boost classified staff pay.

Oakley said in June that in lieu of a local supplement increase for teachers, she is anticipating being able to offer teachers a one-time bonus paid for from the district’s non-renewable federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

Besides the bonus the school board offered, Oakley's monthly work travel allotment was increased to $500 a month and her contract was changed to allow her to exchange 5 days of vacation for per diem pay.

At the end of the meeting Oakley thanked the board and district's staff for their support, and for dealing with a lot of change in a short period of time.

"I think we did have a successful year, but we have a lot of work ahead of us, for sure," she said.