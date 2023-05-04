GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley shared a list of four key priorities for the district with an audience of hundreds of school staff, families, local leaders and other community members at the Tanger Center in Greensboro on Tuesday.

The four priorities, each carrying multiple strategies for the district to pursue, is billed as a new strategic direction for the district.

The launch comes eight months after Oakley was named as superintendent for the district, and follows an extensive process that included more than 200 conversations with more than 8,000 people, according to the district.

The four priorities in the strategic direction mirror the four categories into which Oakley's transition team organized the feedback.

Those focus areas are:

Accelerate learning

Recruit, retain and reward top talent

Strengthen health, wellness, and safety in schools

Prepare students for the world

To accelerate learning, Oakley aims to strengthen the district's core curriculum and increase access to high-quality instruction across the district.

“It should not matter whether you attend Gillespie Park Elementary or Fairview Elementary or Northern Middle or Andrews High School or Page High School,” she said. “All students should receive a high-quality education across this district.”

Oakley spoke about increasing student achievement across racial groups, expanding pandemic-era tutoring programs, and improving how the district support students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades. Those are the transition years into elementary, middle, and high school.

The point about health, wellness and safety in schools, Oakley said, includes increasing support for student and staff mental health, in addition to expanding school safety strategies and work on student physical well-being.

Part of preparing students for the world, she said, is building 21st Century schools suitable for modern learning, such as the district has its in its facilities master plan.

"Construction projects do take time, but I know we are all going to be very proud of the final product," she said.

The News & Record spoke with six attendees of the event immediately afterwards, all of whom were enthusiastic about what they heard from Oakley.

Chasity Montgomery, a fifth grader at Bluford-Peeler, said she thought Oakley did good job of explaining what needed to be done, and how and why and how she wanted to do it.

She said hearing Oakley bring up school shootings, and how she hopes to keep students, staff and others safe, stuck with her.

"I feel like that's a great topic to talk about, because there is so much violence in the world that's so like, 'why?'" Chasity said.

Madison Elementary School principal Noelle Leslie said that she knew Oakley was likely to focus on student safety and well-being, because she's heard that echoed in meetings, but she was also really glad to hear the emphasis on staying competitive in keeping and retaining staff talent (this paragraph has been updated to correct Leslie's name 2:50 p.m. 05/05/23).

"For our district to make sure that's a priority, a focus, that's huge," she said. "You definitely want to affirm and celebrate those who are doing the right thing."