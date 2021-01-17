Why remote learning has been a headache for some Spanish-speaking families in NC

"There's been no moment, like, 'oh, we're catching our breath," Friedmann said. "It's just been non-stop, day after day, week after week, since July."

Parents sometimes call the MRC with requests beyond the purview of the district, like for assistance with the state-issued pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

The state's pandemic EBT system provides financial assistance to families for buying groceries. It is similar to food stamps, and families with children receiving free and reduced-price school lunches can use it.

"I've gotten a few calls about evictions," Friedmann said. "I've gotten a few calls from folks who are diagnosed positive with COVID."

Friedmann sees it as a vote of confidence.

"That means they trust us," he said. "And while it's not our direct area responsibility, we are listening."

In the first four months of the pandemic, Durham's Hispanic and Latino community had the highest rate of COVID-19 cases, reaching nearly 70% of cases in July despite the demographic being about 14% of the county's population.

"There was nothing in Spanish, and the pandemic was hitting the community," Friedmann said. "Really, there was little information out there."