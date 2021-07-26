Will Guilford County Schools require masks in schools? School board poised for possible decision Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They have enough things that divide them as it is," she said.

Students and recent graduates interviewed for this story also thought masks should be required for everyone in schools.

"In terms of safety, I would prefer to be in a classroom with everyone wearing masks," said Zoë Jordan, who graduated from Southeast Guilford High School in June.

Emir Alonso, an upcoming eighth-grader at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, said that it's not a big deal to him to wear a mask to school, and that masks help prevent the spread of germs when people cough and sneeze.

Patrice Brown, principal at Western Guilford Middle School, said she is not convinced that verifying who is vaccinated for COVID-19 would be as easy as checking for other student vaccinations that have been required for middle schoolers for years. Not knowing how well it might work, she would prefer just sticking with requiring masks for everyone.

To parent Amanda Green, however, the idea of requiring masks for just unvaccinated people in schools made sense.