Will Guilford County Schools require masks in schools? School board poised for possible decision Tuesday night.

GREENSBORO — A couple of weeks ago, the situation seemed simple.
North Carolina required all students, staff and visitors in public schools to wear a mask. Guilford County Schools leaders were set to continue following that requirement.
Last week, however, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced he was scrapping the mandate that required masks in schools. At the same time, the state released new guidance that recommended requiring masks for everyone in schools with students in grades K-8, but only requiring them for unvaccinated people in high schools.
Now Guilford County Schools and other districts across the state have to decide what mask rules they will use.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras is expected to recommend at Tuesday night's school board meeting that the district adopt universal mask requirements inside all Guilford County Schools, according to a Monday update to the meeting agenda. She is recommending that requirement be reviewed after each 10-week academic quarter.
Additionally, her recommendations, as detailed in the meeting agenda, call for keeping vaccination records for all Guilford County Schools employees, student athletes, coaches and students who participate in other high-risk extracurricular activities.
Contreras also recommends starting mandatory COVID-19 testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities. High-risk refers to activities where participants are exhaling more than usual.
Testing frequency would be decided based on current levels of community transmission and vaccination coverage, according to the meeting agenda.
"Vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant and are the leading prevention strategy against COVID-19 for those who are eligible," Contreras shared in the meeting agenda. "However, most students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade are not yet eligible for vaccination and masking remains the most effective prevention strategy against COVID-19 spread for this age group."
Parents, students, educators and recent graduates had differing thoughts on whether masks should be required in schools for everybody, nobody or just those who are unvaccinated.
Parent Lakeisha Carr Williams said it is best if masks continue to be required for all, with exceptions for some students with disabilities.
Having everyone wear masks in schools, she said, would offer extra protection to elderly staff. She also thought it would be better socially to avoid a situation where some students, but not others wear masks.
"They have enough things that divide them as it is," she said.
Students and recent graduates interviewed for this story also thought masks should be required for everyone in schools.
"In terms of safety, I would prefer to be in a classroom with everyone wearing masks," said Zoë Jordan, who graduated from Southeast Guilford High School in June.
Emir Alonso, an upcoming eighth-grader at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, said that it's not a big deal to him to wear a mask to school, and that masks help prevent the spread of germs when people cough and sneeze.
Patrice Brown, principal at Western Guilford Middle School, said she is not convinced that verifying who is vaccinated for COVID-19 would be as easy as checking for other student vaccinations that have been required for middle schoolers for years. Not knowing how well it might work, she would prefer just sticking with requiring masks for everyone.
To parent Amanda Green, however, the idea of requiring masks for just unvaccinated people in schools made sense.
Green said she trusts her vaccination to protect her from the most severe possible consequences of COVID-19, such as death, whether or not she wears a mask. If unvaccinated people have to wear masks, then they also have a layer of protection.
Southeast Middle School teacher Stacy De Witte said she would prefer that everyone in schools get a choice on whether they wear a mask.
De Witte said she is vaccinated and also plans to wear a mask in school, due the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, but others should decide for themselves.
"I feel like its a very personal decision for people," she said.
She said if masks become optional, teachers should educate children that there are multiple reasons why someone might wear a mask, like living with an at-risk loved one, and that no one should be bullied for their decision to wear one or not.
Parent Stephanie Mitchell, a leader of the group Take Back Our Schools, also said she thinks masking should be a choice not a requirement.
"Whatever makes people feel safe they should be able to do," she wrote in response to a reporter's question. "It should be a parent's decision on what is best for their children. Public schools should not have the authority to make medical decisions. They should be worrying about teaching curriculums. We live in America and that is what this country stands for. Choice."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.