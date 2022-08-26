With $3.4 million grant, UNCG to lead alliance to recruit, support more STEM-focused students

GREENSBORO — UNCG plans to use a $3.4 million grant to collaborate with four other public schools in North Carolina to better recruit and support under-represented minorities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

For this initiative, UNCG will lead an alliance that includes faculty and students from Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, UNC-Wilmington, and Western Carolina University.

"Our goal is for students and faculty across the alliance to learn from each other, building strength in STEM education across North Carolina, and ultimately bringing more diversity to the STEM workforce in the state," Malcolm Schug, associate professor and department head of UNCG's biology department, said during an interview Friday.

The group's work begins Thursday, he said.

Schools in the alliance have had a rapid increase in minority enrollment in STEM disciplines, creating a large pool of students eligible for support from this initiative funded by a National Science Foundation grant, according to information shared by UNCG.

Together, the schools in the "Mountains to Sea North Carolina Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation program" enroll about 100,000 students, roughly 80,000 of whom are undergraduates and 17% declared STEM majors, of which 3.9% are underrepresented minority STEM majors.

The Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation program — named in honor of former congressman Louis Stokes — is a NSF-funded program intended to support historically underrepresented students in STEM fields. The LSAMP program is widely known for elevating the likelihood of success among its participating scholars, many of whom are first-generation college students.

All universities in this regional alliance will use their LSAMP funds to embed research experiences in STEM courses, making them more hands-on and interactive, Schug said.

At UNCG, LSAMP Scholars will receive $3,000 per year. Summer research scholars will also receive a $4,000 stipend to support summer research in a faculty member’s lab, Schug said.

"We will also enable them to find and secure national and international experiences in research," he said.

Scholars will be identified by looking at the incoming first-year student applicant pool and inviting applications from those who meet selection criteria, Schug said. Most UNCG LSAMP scholars will serve as academic tutors and peer leaders for their fellow students, he said.

In addition to Schug, the project leaders at UNCG include Andrew Hamilton (associate vice provost of Student Affairs), Julia Mendez Smith (psychology department) and Sat Gupta (mathematics and statistics department).

Debbie Storrs — UNCG's provost, executive vice chancellor, and a professor in the sociology department — is the principal investigator on the NSF grant and supports the administrative oversight and relationships among the universities in the alliance, Schug said.

"We're really excited about this," Schug said. "We can't wait to get started."