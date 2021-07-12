With new scholarship funds, N.C. A&T gives its students a major price break

A&T will pay for these new programs with a portion of its federal pandemic relief fund. A&T has received three rounds of funding since 2020 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund totaling nearly $243 million. A&T received a disproportionally higher amount than some other area schools because federal legislation gave extra help to historically Black colleges and universities like A&T.

About 14% of the money that A&T received went as emergency financial aid to students. A&T expects to end up spending at least half of its federal allocation to help students directly.

Last month, A&T announced that it would use HEERF funds to cover the cost of textbooks for all undergraduates for the next two years. This summer, A&T paid for two classes for all students enrolled in summer school. The university said about 3,800 A&T students got summer school scholarships.

A&T leaders said this massive amount of financial assistance will help a student population battered by the financial toll of the pandemic.