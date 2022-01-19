With some roads unsafe, Guilford students will learn virtually Thursday and Friday

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — With some roads still covered with ice, Guilford County Schools announced that classes will be held virtually Thursday and Friday.
Since Sunday, the area has been recovering from a deluge of snow and ice. Most of the city's roads had been cleared by Wednesday, aided by warmer temperatures.
However, some of the county's secondary roads still had ice on them and weren't safe for travel.
