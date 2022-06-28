'You will be missed': Contreras is honored for 'leaving us better than she found us'

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education honored outgoing Superintendent Sharon Contreras at her final board meeting on Tuesday and heard a wide-ranging report from staff on the initiatives they plan to continue after her departure.

“How do we say thank you to a leader who is leaving us better than she found us?” asked Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene before presenting Contreras with two framed posters.

The posters featured winning student art pieces from the last few years of the Superintendent’s Choice Art Award selections, along with hundreds of signatures and well-wishes from community members.

“We hope that you hang them proudly … knowing that your work in Guilford County Schools mattered, and you will be missed,” Hayes-Greene said.

Tied to Contreras’ upcoming departure, administrators gave an extensive “transition report” that offered a variety of updates on security, school nutrition, facilities, discipline and substance abuse prevention.

During that update, administrators shared that, following positive feedback after recent open houses at Smith and High Point Central high schools, they are planning to lease EVOLV Express body scanners to screen for guns at all traditional high schools across the county. The expected cost ranges from $800,000 to $1 million a year.

Contreras stressed that while this year’s lease will come from the district’s one-time federal COVID-19 relief dollars, the school board will have to find money in the annual budget for the scanners if they want to continue to lease them each year.

Angie Henry, the district’s chief financial officer, revealed that the district is changing its main cafeteria food supplier to Sysco. The multinational food distributor was awarded the bid to become the main supplier for the 2022-23 school year “in an effort to substitute items and product shortages experienced in the previous year.”

Michelle Reed, the district’s chief of operations, reported the school system is working with Greensboro’s Department of Transportation and High Point’s transit authority to renew a contract that allowed district students to travel on city buses for free.

The district started paying for students to ride the buses in January. The move came as the district suspended its normal school bus service to some city high schools. District leaders have resumed bus service to those schools, but Reed said they want to continue the program to give students more transportation options.

Reed said they also hope to add Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation to the contract to allow for transfer points between Greensboro and High Point.

The district is on vacation next week. After that, Deputy Superintendent Whitney Oakley will become acting superintendent while school board members continue their search for a new leader.

Contreras is leaving to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education.

Earlier in the meeting, school board members voted to consolidate the district’s virtual schools — for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grades — into one school.

The schools once served more than 4,000 students during the height of the pandemic, but enrollment has since dropped to about 1,200.

