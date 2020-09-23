Youngest students in Guilford County Schools can opt for in-person classes starting next week

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools' youngest students could head to their classrooms as early as next week.
Pre-K students will have the option to go to school on a daily basis starting Sept. 29, with kindergartners to follow the next week, on Oct. 5.
As it usually does, the district will be providing bus service for all kindergartners, and pre-K students with special needs. They will go to school from 9 a.m. to noon. Families also have the option to stick with remote learning for now.
These will be the first students to experience in-person classroom instruction from the district since March, when Gov. Roy Cooper closed the schools through the end of that academic year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. School board members voted in late July to keep students learning remotely through at least the first nine weeks of school this year.
The district had been discussing for weeks bringing in the youngest students for in-person learning; it is not a reaction to Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement on Thursday that elementary schools no longer had to abide by social distancing rules that limited classroom capacity.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras has said she plans to keep requiring social distancing in classrooms, because she feels it would be reckless not to do so, given current COVID-19 conditions in Guilford County.
She is bringing in pre-K and kindergarten students for voluntary half-day in-person classes as a separate measure from her other reentry proposals.
A school spokesman said that because these pre-K and kindergarten classes would be voluntary for families, district officials did not feel a need to ask the Guilford County Board of Education to vote on it.
For the rest of the district, they are asking the school board on Thursday to approve criteria based on county COVID-19 statistics to determine when it's safe to come back. Board members would also vote on a phased reentry plan at that time. The rest of the reentry could start as soon as Oct. 20, but potentially would begin later if the criteria show the COVID-19 situation in the county doesn't warrant return yet.
Whitney Oakley, the district's chief academic officer, said younger children are less likely to suffer from and transmit COVID-19 than older students and that they are also the group for which it is hardest for parents to find child care.
She also said the pre-K and kindergarten students are lacking basics — like how to use scissors, for example — that they would normally learn in the classroom.
"All the national research tells us they are the least likely to recover from learning loss when they are not face to face," Oakley said. "They don’t have the foundational skills."
She said it's possible that kindergartners who participate in the voluntary half-day instruction could still wind up with some online afternoon lessons or work.
They expect kindergarten and pre-K to revert to their normal full day once the rest of the elementary students return to school. At that point, in-person classes would be required for students, except those enrolled in the district's virtual academies.
Oakley said individual schools have reached out to families to gauge interest among pre-K and kindergarten families for attending, but she did not yet have a count of how many kindergarten and pre-K students would be attending.
There's been interest among parents at every elementary school, she said. Not every elementary had pre-K classes to begin with, so some elementary schools won't participate reopen next week, but all will bring back at least some of their kindergartners on Oct. 5.
Oakley said the district is working to accommodate pre-K and kindergarten teachers who have health conditions or have said they aren't yet ready to return to classes due to COVID-19. Not every teacher will necessarily be needed for now, since it is voluntary to families, and there's also the possibility of other licensed teachers in the buildings stepping in to help.
For those reasons, some students might wind up with a different teacher when they come for in-person instruction, she said, but they are aiming to keep classes together.
At her own kindergarten son's school, Oakley said, her understanding is that all of the pre-K and kindergarten teachers are returning and the vast majority of students are set to attend.
She expects the biggest challenge to be teaching these students all the new procedures for staying safe under COVID-19: washing hands, not sharing crayons, how to walk on just one side of the hall to avoid students in other classes, or how to wear a mask in class and wait for an outdoor mask break to take it off. They want to train these students on these concepts before the older students arrive.
"School is going to look totally different than it has in the past," she said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.