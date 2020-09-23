Youngest students in Guilford County Schools can opt for in-person classes starting next week

She said it's possible that kindergartners who participate in the voluntary half-day instruction could still wind up with some online afternoon lessons or work.

They expect kindergarten and pre-K to revert to their normal full day once the rest of the elementary students return to school. At that point, in-person classes would be required for students, except those enrolled in the district's virtual academies.

Oakley said individual schools have reached out to families to gauge interest among pre-K and kindergarten families for attending, but she did not yet have a count of how many kindergarten and pre-K students would be attending.

There's been interest among parents at every elementary school, she said. Not every elementary had pre-K classes to begin with, so some elementary schools won't participate reopen next week, but all will bring back at least some of their kindergartners on Oct. 5.

Oakley said the district is working to accommodate pre-K and kindergarten teachers who have health conditions or have said they aren't yet ready to return to classes due to COVID-19. Not every teacher will necessarily be needed for now, since it is voluntary to families, and there's also the possibility of other licensed teachers in the buildings stepping in to help.